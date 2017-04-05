Community council raises questions about brown bin scheme

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The chairman of Spean Bridge, Roy Bridge and Achnacarry Community Council has questioned whether residents in the area can pay to have brown bins.

At the latest meeting of the community council on April 4, chairman John Fotheringham asked Caol and Mallaig councillors Allan Henderson and Ben Thompson if the brown bins scheme would be extended to the community council area if householders paid a £30 fee.

The council agreed back in February to introduce a £30 a year charge to participating householders for the collection of garden waste in brown bins to generate an estimated £660,000 of income to help meet the council’s £20 million funding gap.

Brown garden waste bins are currently supplied to urban areas such as Fort William, but not to more rural areas.

The Lochaber Times asked the Highland Council if extending brown bins to other areas would be something it was considering.

A spokesperson said: ‘The charges will start in July and until we know more about the impact of the new charging regime has had on the collection routes in any area, it is difficult to say whether or not there would be an opportunity to extend the service in the future.

‘Any decision will need to be based on whether it would be economically viable to operate the service as the whole purpose is to raise income.

‘Householders across the Highlands who currently do not receive a brown bin collection are encouraged to use home composters or they can take their garden waste to their nearby recycling centre. ‘

At the meeting Mr Fotheringham said: ‘For elderly people in Spean and Roy, looking after their gardens can be enough of a problem without having to worrying about composting.’

Councillor Henderson said the council expected a 33 per cent uplift in brown bins in Fort William when the charge comes in this July and suggested writing to the council if there is a local desire for a speedier roll-out in the community council area.

Mr Fotherigham added that fly-tipping is currently a problem in Spean Bridge and raised concerns that not having brown bins could add to this.

The council said it will investigate any incident of fly-tipping on its land and will look to take enforcement action against culprits. Offenders may face a fixed penalty notice or prosecution and a fine of up to £40,000.

Fly-tipping can be reported via an online form at www.highland.gov.uk/report or by calling 01349 886606.