Scottish AFL results and fixtures
Last Saturday’s results: Premier Division – Campbeltown Pupils 1, Inverclyde 2; Shawlands v Oban Saints, postponed; Premier Division One – Rutherglen v Dunoon postponed; Premier Division 2A – Lochgilphead Red Star 5, Port Glasgow OBU 0. Tarbert, no game.
This Saturday’s fixtures: Jimmy Marshall Cup, third round – Houston v Campbeltown Pupils; Premier Division – Oban Saints v Motherwell Thistle; Premier Division One – Dunoon v Kings Park Rangers; Premier 2A – Lochgilphead Red Star v Millbeg; Premier 2B – Arkleston v Tarbert.