Results from Taynuilt Golf Club
Recent competition results from Taynuilt golf club. Gents: – Subscription medal – 1 Mark Hendricksen 69 (7) 62; 2 David Currie, 79 (17) 62; 3 Mark Grant 75 (13) 62.
ARC Trophy 1 James McLean (21) 39 pts; 2 Andy Ronald (7) 39; 3 Alex Needham (19) 39.
Countback calculation scored over the last nine holes. Winner had the best countback from their handicap.
Ladies: Local charity competition – 1 Alice MacCalman 29 pts; 2 Susan Cameron 26 ps; 3 Carol McLarty 24 pts (bih).