Landslip disrupts trains to Oban, Fort William and Mallaig

A landslip is disrupting trains between Oban, Fort William, Mallaig and Glasgow Queen Street today, and is expected to last more than a week.

Train services may be cancelled, delayed or revised, ScotRail announced, due to part of a railway embankment collapsing onto the track between Gilshochill and Possilpark and Parkhouse stations in Glasgow, which has closed the line until further notice.

Apologising, ScotRail said: ‘We’re trying to organise buses to run in place of trains between Glasgow Queen Street and Crianlarich from tomorrow, Wednesday April 5, but nothing has been confirmed yet.

‘Staff have been working hard on site to assess the damage and the initial estimate for the line to be re-opened is seven days – start of service Wednesday April 12. As this is an estimate, it may be revised, so please check www.journeycheck.com/ScotRail for updates.