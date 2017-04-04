Gaelic tutor visits Islay schools

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A well-known traditional Gaelic singer visited Islay and Jura primary schools to teach pupils about the Gaelic language.

Linda MacLeod visited five schools to teach the children local place names through songs.

The visit was part of the arts, education and language Fèisgoil programme which draws on the Go! Gaelic initiative that aims to provide teachers with the knowledge to bring Gaelic into the classroom.

Linda attended Port Charlotte, Bowmore, Port Ellen and Keills primary schools on Islay and Small Isles Primary School on Jura over four days.

Port Charlotte class teacher Maggie MacLellan said the programme was ‘a brilliant opportunity’, adding: ‘The great thing is we don’t have to go anywhere, which costs a fortune.’

Donald W Morrison, chief executive of Stòrlann Naiseanta na Gàidhlig, which created the Go! Gaelic programme, said this work by Fèisgoil was ‘an excellent example of how Gaelic organisations can work together for the furtherance and promotion of Gaelic acquisition in Scotland’.