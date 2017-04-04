Family fundraise for cystic fibrosis charity

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A family of fundraisers turned out to raise more than £400 for a Highland cystic fibrosis (CF) charity on Saturday April 1.

Annette Chambers, daughter Arienne, who is thought to be one of only two youngsters in Lochaber with CF, her other daughter Siobhan and niece Marie Oliver set up a stall in Morrisons supermarket to raise £485.27 for the Leanne Fund.

The Stornoway-based charity was set up in 2009 memory of Leanne Mitchell, a girl who lost her life to cystic fibrosis. It aims to provide treats and special experiences for young people suffering from the condition.

The family group had wristbands and stickers to give out along with their collection bucket and there is also an 18-mile cycle ride planned to raise more money.

Annette said: ‘It’s for children in the Highlands and Islands. Everything we raise stays here and helps buy sports things like trampolines and other treats for the kids.

‘We just want to raise awareness and funds for them.’