Defeat for Oban Lorne in last league game

A much-changed Oban Lorne made the trip to Ayrshire on Saturday to take on midtable Irvine RFC.

Nothing was at stake for either of the teams on Saturday with Oban securing survival in the league after last week’s 21-14 win over Kilmarnock at North Connel.

Irvine RFC have been in good form in the second half of the season after a dismal opening to the season. The hosts on Saturday have raised a few eyebrows through the game in Scotland with some notable signings throughout the season including former Fijian international stand off Nikki Little.

Oban recorded a 16-10 win at Glencruitten over Saturday’s opponents earlier in the season but knew that they were in for a tough afternoon with a number of key players unavailable.

Missing from the squad were prop Tommy Sutherland, back row’s Lorne MacLachlan and Struan Smith. Half back pairing of Finlay Carmichael and Dave McCabe also missed out along with suspended centre Malcolm Kavanagh.

Oban were up against it for most of the game as Irvine ran out comfortable 71-15 winners in what was to be Oban Lorne’s heaviest defeat of the 2016/17 season.

Responding from the barrage of scores from the hosts were tries from scrum half Vasco Borisov and stand off Rudolphe Bertrand, who also landed a penalty in Oban’s haul of 15 points from the game.

Saturday’s match brings to an end what has largely been a disappointing season for Oban Lorne, who will be left relieved at securing safety in the league by a margin of only two points from ninth-placed Kilmarnock.

After early promise with some encouraging performances, the team were unable to gather any momentum over the year with a number of injuries and too many changes in the match day squad from week to week.

The team’s progress has also lately been restricted due to a lack of winter training facilities in the town disrupting weekly training sessions.

Oban Lorne’s attention now turns towards their annual sevens Festival that will be held on Saturday May 6. Training continues every Tuesday and Thursday evening at Glencruitten from 7-9pm.

BT West Division 4

Argyll and Bute P

Cowal P

Argyll and Bute’s home game on Saturday was postponed due to a lack of players.

The game will be rescheduled by the West Regional League Committee.

Argyll’s next game is away to Glasgow University Medics on Saturday April 29.

BT Women’s National

League 2

Annan Warriors P

Oban Lorne Ladies P

Oban Ladies league match away to Annan Warriors was postponed on Sunday as the opposition were in action in the National Bowl Semi Final.

Oban Ladies are back in action away to Lismore RFC in Edinburgh on the 9th of April before they travel to play the rearranged match in Annan on Sunday 7th of May.

Oban Lorne Seven’s 2017

Oban Lorne RFC will be hosting their annual seven-a-side festival on Saturday May 6 at Glencruitten.

A mixture of local and visiting teams will be present at the tournament starting at noon

Anyone interested in entering a team should email obanlorneenquiries@gmail.com or get in touch via the club’s facebook page.