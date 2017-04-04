Court told woman was choked until rendered unconscious

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Canadian man is on trial over charges of behaving in a threatening manner towards his then partner and assaulting her in a Fort William hotel.

Fort William Sheriff Court heard evidence yesterday (Monday April 3) from the complainant, also from Canada, about the events which took place in the hotel on May 20, 2o16.

The complainer said that she had been on holiday in Scotland with her father when Jeffrey Raymond Kell, her boyfriend of just three months, had joined them in Edinburgh.

The pair had travelled to Fort William and climbed Ben Nevis before checking into the hotel together on May 19.

The pair had been drinking at the hotel bar for a couple of hours before going back to their room and got into an argument after engaging in sexual activities.

The complainer said she was angry because Kell, 33, didn’t notice she wanted to stop and they started ‘bickering’.

The complainer said Kell ‘just snapped’ and grabbed her by the neck and threw her against the wall and the mirror, smashed her head on the floor and choked her.

She said she then saw him jump out the window on to the mezzanine roof below, and then said that she had pushed him.

She told the court Kell then came back to the room and she let him in because she was ‘scared of what he was going to do’.

At this point, she said, a concierge came to the door to tell them the police had been called.

The complainer said Kell then threw something small and hard at her and she threw a pillow back at him, at which point she says he choked her to the point where she became unconscious.

When she woke up, she ran to the front desk, where the concierge hid her in a corner in the dark until the police arrived.

The court was shown pictures of injuries sustained by the complainer.

The court learned the complainer had retracted the statement she had given the police and had it authorised by a Canadian lawyer on May 31, 2016.

The complainer claims that Kell’s mother made her do it as she said Kell was going to be killed in prison if she didn’t.

Kell’s solicitor, Gerry Sweeney, said his client’s position is that he choked the complainer twice at her request, as part of the sexual activity, and he later choked her another two times in self-defence as she attacked him, all of which the complainer denies.

The trial continues.