Clarity over cash required for new Lochaber hospital

A capital programme for the ‘new Belford’ hospital in Fort William has been agreed.

At the recent NHS Highland board meeting, which took place on March 28, it was decided that £400,000 will be injected 2018/19 and £1 million in 2019/20 for design and site works.

Further, £9 million in 2020/21 and £9.5 million in 2021/22 has been agreed for construction of the facility.

Board member Dr Michael Foxley said this confirmation of the timescale for building the new hospital was excellent news, although he believed that additional capital would be needed.

He added: ‘During 2017, as a community, we have to discuss the future service needs of the new hospital, especially with the major developments planned by Liberty at the British Aluminium site.’