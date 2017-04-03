What’s on around Lochaber

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Aye2Aye Lochaber will be hosting The National Roadshow on Friday April 7. Everyone is welcome to pop along to Aye2Aye to discuss local issues and stories.

In the evening, there will be a talk by Paul Kavanagh – Wee Ginger Dug – blogger, author and columnist for The National newspaper, at Kilmallie Community Centre from 7pm-9pm.

Aye2Aye will also be holding a conference on Saturday April 8 in Kilmallie Communtiy Centre from 10.30am to 4.30pm. Main speakers will be Robin McAlpine, Common Weal director and Commonspace columnist; Cat Boyd, Scottish trade union activist, co founder of Radical Independence Campaign and Scottish Left Project; and Paul Kavanagh. The events are free, although donations are welcomed.

Kilmallie Christmas Lights Group will hold its annual general meeting on Wednesday May 10 at 7.30pm in Kilmallie Community Centre. Everyone welcome.

Staff and volunteers from Lochaber Sensory Care (LSC) for sight and hearing support will visit Ardnamurchan on Monday April 10.

The LSC representatives will be based at Acharacle Medical Practice between 10.30am and 11.30am and Dail Mhor Care Home in Strontian from 12.30-1.30pm. At each venue they will offer support and advice to those with a hearing loss or sight loss.

The team members will also re-tube and maintain NHS hearing aids and supply NHS batteries. No appointment is necessary.