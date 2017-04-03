Volunteers celebrate upgrade at visitor centre

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Volunteers from the Scottish Slate Islands Heritage Trust gathered on Friday March 17 to celebrate the completion of a major refit and upgrade in the Slate Islands Visitor Centre in Ellenabeich, Isle of Seil.

Twenty centre volunteers enjoyed light refreshments, while chatting with colleagues who devoted many hours to the extensive works. The much improved and re-modelled premises were admired by everyone.

Mike Shaw, chairman of the trustees, congratulated everyone concerned, while drawing attention to new displays, improved lighting and new carpets, set off by a complete redecoration.

Particular mention was made of Jim Watson, chief executive, who had orchestrated the work, helped by a small band of skilled but unpaid helpers.

Centre curator Alice Clayton and Mary Withall were also congratulated on the expert combination of new research and ever more interesting displays.

Recent interest and enthusiasm for the new look suggests a busy season lies ahead.