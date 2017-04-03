View from the Chamber: new trade deal is in place

A new trade alliance between Strait Area Chamber and Lochaber Chamber of Commerce, supported by the Scottish Government, is set to forge trading alliances between Lochaber and Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, in 2017/18.

A trading alliance is an agreement between two Chambers of Commerce and their members committing to shared business priorities and specific trade plans.

Key sectors such as aquaculture, tourism, food and drink, creative industries, and renewable technologies have much to offer and gain from increased engagement and collaboration with Canadian companies. Canada is also one of Scotland’s biggest overseas tourism markets.

Direct flights from Halifax to Glasgow and a direct ferry service from Mallaig to Lochboisdale have opened the region to growing tourism numbers.

The strength of the Canadian dollar against the pound and the influence of Scotland’s international diaspora in key target markets present a good opportunity to persuade Canadian travellers to come to Lochaber and the Highlands.

Internationalisation is a key part of Scotland’s economic strategy and Lochaber Chamber of Commerce is stepping up efforts to raise Lochaber’s profile and encourage more local businesses to export.

Grassroots business-to-business international connectivity has the potential to deliver a revolution in the way our SMEs trade overseas – resulting in jobs, growth and wealth.