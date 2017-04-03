New tops for Oban Ladies squash team

t14squash1no

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

Allan McKechnie of Rutherfords Hairdressers in Oban, has kindly sponsored the Oban Ladies squash team with new tops. The  ladies will be wearing the tops when they compete against other clubs during the season. Allan has been a great supporter of ladies squash and has been sponsor of the ladies leagues for the past two years. The ladies are very grateful to Allan for  his support and sponsorship. Thanks also to the Oban Wool and Needlecarft Centre for embroidering the club logo on the tops   Photo: Kevin McGlynn

Read more about:

Related Articles