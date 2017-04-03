New tops for Oban Ladies squash team

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Allan McKechnie of Rutherfords Hairdressers in Oban, has kindly sponsored the Oban Ladies squash team with new tops. The ladies will be wearing the tops when they compete against other clubs during the season. Allan has been a great supporter of ladies squash and has been sponsor of the ladies leagues for the past two years. The ladies are very grateful to Allan for his support and sponsorship. Thanks also to the Oban Wool and Needlecarft Centre for embroidering the club logo on the tops Photo: Kevin McGlynn