Highland firm wins wind farm contract

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A Highland business has been awarded a multi-million-pound contract to help build a Fort Augustus wind farm.

RJ McLeod has been given the contract for civil engineering work at SSE’s 66-turbine Stronelairg wind farm near Fort Augustus.

Construction is expected to take just over two years, with the site fully operational by summer 2019. The wind farm had originally been given planning consent by the Scottish Government in 2014, but was challenged by the John Muir Trust. Following a legal battle it was eventually given the green light last year.

Sandy Osborne, RJ McLeod’s north director, said: ‘The project will enable us to continue to provide ongoing and additional employment.’