Good turnout out a Mid Argyll Dalriada

Mini rugby players from Oban Lorne, Etive Vikings, Isle of Mull and Mid Argyll made the trip to Lochgilphead recently as Mid Argyll RFC hosted the latest Argyll and Bute Dalriada Mini Rugby Festival.

This was the second festival of 2017, with good playing numbers representing each team.

Kintyre RFC travelled to what was their first festival and will become a valuable and welcome addition to the fixtures.

Scores from Saturday were as follows: P4/5 – Oban 5, Mid Argyll 1; Etive Vikings 10, Kintyre 5; Mid Argyll 4, Kintyre 4; Etive Vikings 3, Oban 2;

Kintyre 1, Oban 4; Etive Vikings 8, Mid Argyll 3.

P6/7 – Mid Argyll 3, Mull 1; Etive Vikings 5, Oban 0; Etive Vikings 4, Kintyre 1; Oban Lorne 0, Mid Argyll 6; Kintyre 4, Mull 2; Mid Argyll 0, Etive Vikings 1; Oban Lorne 5, Mull 4; Kintyre 5, Oban Lorne 2; Etive Vikings 6, Mull 2; Mid Argyll 5, Kintyre 0.