Coll pupils raise £550 for Comic Relief

The 11 pupils at Arinagour Primary School on the isle of Coll have raised more than £550 for Comic Relief.

School staff said: ‘That’s more than £50 per child. For a tiny school on a tiny island, we are so proud of our pupils’ efforts and would like to thank the locals who were so generous, as well as the parents who supported many aspects of our fundraising.

‘We started with a non-uniform day on Friday March 24. We then had generous donations of cakes and raffle prizes for a huge bake sale on Saturday March 25. The pupils arranged all the activities themselves, including advertising, letters to parents, sweepstakes, sales of merchandise and baking.

‘The children were sponsored by locals to do jobs and have put out rubbish, potted plants, walked dogs, recycled and generally helped people. Some were also sponsored to take part in a mini talent show.’