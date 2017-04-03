Charity swimmers raise money for Diabetes UK

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A charity relay swim covering the length of the English Channel in Oban’s Atlantis pool on Sunday has so far raised £900, well over twice its £350 target, for Diabetes UK.

Local organiser Ben Pollock, himself a type one diabetic, swam 100 lengths of the 1,416 required to equal the 22-mile distance between England and France, followed by dozens of other sponsored swimmers, including Ben’s girlfriend Lisa who finished 20 lengths, and his son Matthew who completed 25. The youngest supporter, aged five, managed two lengths.

Diabetes UK’s national fundraising event, called Swim 22, is meant to run over three months, but Ben planned it to last one day from 8am to 4pm, with the help of his friends and family.

He said: ‘My main objective when organising this swim was to raise money for Diabetes UK, but more importantly get everyone active and achieve something together.

‘It didn’t matter if you swam one length or a million – we did it together.

‘It’s time to go to great lengths for people with diabetes. A huge thank you to everyone. I am overwhelmed with your generosity.’

Ben’s Justgiving page explains: ‘Each week thousands of people in the UK suffer heart attacks, heart failure, stroke, amputation and blindness because of their diabetes.

‘But when people manage their diabetes well, they can avoid these life-threatening complications and stay healthy. Diabetes UK provides information, care, and support for everyone with diabetes – and for their family and friends – so they can manage their condition well.

‘Diabetes UK’s campaigns improve life for people with diabetes while their research develops new treatments, technologies and will, one day, find a cure.’