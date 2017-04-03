Big shots compete at Glendaruel spring open

A morning of drizzly rain greeted the participants for the spring trophy competition held at Glendaruel recently.

Conditions improved for the afternoon for the field of 25 senior and one junior gun. The club is attracting visitors from a wide area to the open shoots, normally four, possibly five this year.

The field competed for two trophies, the Dunans Challenge Open Trophy and the Glendaruel and Ormidale Cup, which is restricted to club members.

A side ‘Annie Oakley’ pool trap competition was a diverting warm-up event before the main event, a 50-target down-the-line competition.

The Dunans Challenge Trophy was won by Ronald Jenkins, Lochgilphead, with a score of 144 out of a possible maximum of 150 points. Second with 143 points was Charlie Routenberg, Coalburn. Third place was taken by Alan Brown, Bute, with 142 points. There was a four-way tie for fourth place between Donnie McPhail, Glendaruel; Ted Blakeway, Glendaruel; Craig McFadyen, Oban; and Ronald Robertson, Bute.

The Glendaruel and Ormidale Cup, which goes to the top scoring club member, went to Donnie McPhail, Glendaruel, after a shoot-off.

The best and only junior shooting was Archie McBride, Glendaruel, on 138. Archie progresses to the senior ranks in the autumn, and any juniors out there wanting to shoot will be most welcome.

Grateful thanks are extended to Anne McPhail and Johann McBride for their excellent catering.

The club also wishes to thank all those who donated items for the catering and prizes for the raffle. This was a good start to the 2017 open shoots and the club looks forward to welcoming members and visitors to the season’s programme.