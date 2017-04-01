Sophie is mascot at Scotland rugby match

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Mull Rugby Club was delighted that its young rugby star Sophie Ralston was chosen as a Scotland mascot for the match against Italy in the Six Nations final weekend.

Sophie has been playing rugby for a few years, representing Salen Primary School at tag rugby and Mull at mini and youth level.

She is currently in second year at Tobermory High School. Her favourite player is Stuart Hogg.

Sophie’s grandfather, Cameron Whyte, represented Scotland in the 1950s and is delighted for her as he thinks she is a player with great potential and hopes her experience will inspire her to greater things, such as playing in the Scottish rugby’s ladies team.

Sophie was watched from the stand by her mum and dad, Claire and Gerry Ralston, both former Mull Rugby Club players, and her brother Iain.