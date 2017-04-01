Mull jeweller Rosie Wilson wins top award

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Jeweller Rosie Wilson from Craignure added more sparkle to her career this month when she achieved the highest grade in her jewellery course.

Former Tobermory High School pupil Rosie, 30, graduated from the National Association of Goldsmiths with a grade A with distinction in her Jewellery Education Training, at Goldsmiths Hall, London.

Rosie, above, left Mull aged 18 to study at Gray’s School of Art at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, where she became an artist-in-residence for a year. She then worked as a carer and in a clothes shop to fund her studies at Aberdeen College, where she became a visiting lecturer on beading.

More recently Rosie and her partner, Robert Michie, moved to Forres, where she found a job working for Colin Campbell Jewellers in the Victorian market in Inverness. Rosie said achieving such a high mark came as a ‘relief’ after all her studying. ‘It was a very intense course which I loved, and I was over the moon to receive the grade that I did,’ she said.

‘This is a course I have been studying in my own free time over the past year which goes into detail about jewellery, the history of jewellery, gemstones, diamonds and hallmarking.’

Rosie’s mum and dad, who still live on Mull, have expressed their pride at her latest achievement.