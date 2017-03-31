White Van Man

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Road conditions

As a driver who uses the A82 Crianlarich/ Loch Lomond road regularly, I am amazed at the condition that the road from Inverarnan to Tarbet is in.

This road, which is the main road from Glasgow to Fort William, is in total decay. During periods of inclement weather, flooding is becoming a major issue on many sections of the route. The road surface is crumbling and around the Loch Lomond caravan park area, large bits of stone are regularly breaking away from retaining walls at the side of the road causing a hazard to road users.

Other problems are the volume of large vehicles – articulated lorries and tour coaches – using this road. In some parts of the road, the size of those vehicles passing each other safely is becoming more difficult.

On the same subject matter, I read with interest in the pages of the Argyllshire Advertiser that at a meeting of the Argyll Chamber of Commerce last week, Government Transport minister Humza Yousaf was told that the upgrading of the A83, Rest and be Thankful, was far from finished. His reply to this was, ‘I feel that we are getting towards a solution.’

My reply to him is, ‘the solution to the road infrastructure problems are long overdue, do we have to wait until there is a tragedy on either the A82 or A83 before the problems will be solved?’

However – yes, here we go – the usual point was made by the Transport Minister on several occasions, ‘we live in times of financial restraint’.

My question to Mr Yousaf is: ‘what price do you and your government put on the safety and lives of people using these roads daily?’

And finally on this subject, I find it quite absurd that countless millions of pounds can be found to be spend on motorway works south of Glasgow. Is there a difference in priority road works here? After all, we all pay the same road taxes, Mr Yousaf. Or do people in the rural north west not matter.

Trouble in the sun

Well, now, there it is in the sky, that glorious gold ball surrounded by brilliant blue sky – or it was at the time fo writing. Spring seems to have arrived and with it, the village idiots.

While out for my early morning stroll at Ganavan, dog in tow, I came across a coastal life-saving device which is kept in a container. It is simply a float with a long length of rope that can be thrown to a person in trouble in the water, enabling persons on land to pull the said casualty ashore.

However, some clown thought they would launch the rescue device around the car park. This is not a play thing, this is a life saving device!

Pipe band memories

And finally, I would like to end on a personal note that lets me look back with great nostalgia to the year 1974.

On that particular grey wet day in Glasgow, Oban Junior Pipe Band won the World Pipe Band Championships. Late on that evening, on return to Oban, the band delivered a brilliant victory parade through the town.

Of course the jungle drums sounded through the town before our arrival and the street was packed for the impromptu concert at Douglas Corner.

After that great event the pipe band were entertained by the Argyll County Council, with every band member was presented with an inscribed statue. Happy days, brilliant memories.

And with the fantastic upsurge of young pipers and drummers today, I wish you all the best for the coming season and the future.

George Berry