Trio Casting Shadows at the Lime Tree Gallery

Three Inverness-based artists will be exhibiting their work at the Lime Tree Gallery in Fort William from Saturday April 1.

Fiona Matheson, Dot Walker and Clare Blois will have more than 100 paintings on display at the Fort William gallery in their exhibition entitled Casting Shadows.

Their work has been influenced by the drama of Highland landscapes and seascapes. All three have distinctive styles and the exhibition will include large-scale paintings and smaller works.

All three artists have a bold approach in oil paint or mixed media and the pieces will portray the scale and raw beauty of the Highlands in all seasons and colours.

There will be an official opening with refreshments on Saturday April 1 from 7pm. Earlier that afternoon, a show preview will be open to the public.

The exhibition will run daily from 10am to 10pm until Sunday April 30.