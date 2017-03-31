Standards scheme supports businesses across Argyll and the Isles

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Over 480 tourism and hospitality businesses in Argyll and The Isles are demonstrating their commitment to ensuring every visitor to the region enjoys an outstanding experience – they are all members of VisitScotland’s Quality Assurance scheme.

Developed and improved over 30 years, the Quality Assurance standards grading programme was set up to drive excellence in Scotland’s tourism and hospitality sectors. The scheme is delivered by a dedicated team of quality specialists who offer businesses advice on how to reach their full potential and help them ensure they not only meet visitors’ expectations but exceed them.

Supporting businesses to improve visitor facilities and services means that hotels, B and Bs, restaurants, bars, cafes and attractions can secure their success, enhance their area’s reputation as a visitor destination and contribute as much as possible to the economy of their region. That in turn drives performance and growth in Scottish tourism and the industry’s impact to Scotland’s sustained economic success.

The Quality Assurance grading scheme provides visitors with an independent, impartial and trusted guide to standards; they know they can expect certain standards from businesses accredited through its star ratings system. Quality Assessors visit businesses anonymously to judge a wide range of aspects including customer care, score them and can then award them a grading. These range from 2-Star to 5-Star awards, with a 4-Star award signifying excellence and 5-Star awards only being bestowed on businesses – like Ardtorna Band B, Barcaldine and Seafari Adventures, Oban – which achieve exceptional standards consistently.

Quality Assurance awards – particularly those at the top levels – are valuable business assets. They encourage a business’s potential clientele to become its paying customers and also serve as an important marketing tool, helping recipients to promote the standard of all that they offer visitors.

With a total of 221 four-Star and 38 five-Star businesses, Argyll and The Isles has no shortage of quality businesses – and those totals could soon increase as several assessment visits are due to take place shortly.

Another important Quality Assurance scheme is Taste Our Best – a joint initiative between VisitScotland and the Scottish Government which recognises businesses that not only offer quality food and drink but also include and promote Scottish produce on their menus, to offer visitors better choices and an authentic experience. Like the Star gradings system, Taste Our Best provides an independent, trusted assurance of standards for consumers and a great marketing tool for businesses.

Open to any business offering food and drink, from bars to B and Bs and takeaways to teashops, the scheme provides an assessment of the business’s food provision and menu, with those meeting the necessary criteria receiving Taste Our Best accreditation. Argyll & The Isles currently has 116 awardees, the most recent being Harbour View, Tobermory and Cairndown Stagecoach Inn.

Taste Our Best enables businesses to capitalise on the increasing interest in Scotland’s larder. Around 58% of all visitors and 71 per cent of overseas visitors eat in a pub or bar, whilst almost half (49 per cent) of all visitors want to try local food. Research has shown that visitors are willing to pay up to 15 per cent more for food that is of Scottish or regional origin, and businesses which provide and promote their use of local produce can enjoy sales of up to 20% higher per year. That provides a real financial incentive for businesses to work toward and achieve Taste Our Best award – which really can mean success on a plate.

Businesses wishing to join VisitScotland’s Quality Assurance and Taste Our Best schemes should contact VisitScotland Industry Relationship Manager Alison Feaks on alison.feaks@visitscotland.com