Raasay community fights to save hall

A remote island community is fighting to save its community hall after poor workmanship left it battered and bruised.

Raasay Community Hall, which is owned and run by Raasay Community Association (RCA), was opened in 2009 after years of fundraising and has since become a ‘vital asset to the community’.

RCA had brought in a contractor to carry out much-needed work on the hall, but the businesses went into receivership before the work was completed. It has since become apparent that work previously carried out was not of a high standard.

An association spokesperson said flooring in the main sports hall had been laid incorrectly, internal doors had been hung with the wrong fittings, badly laid flooring in the toilets and kitchen had lifted, and there had been numerous issues with plumbing and many other ongoing issues.

RCA called in a new contractor as the hall recently had to have essential work costing £5,000 carried out to prevent water ingress at the front of the hall.

A spokesperson for RCA told Lochaber Times: ‘In wet and windy weather, water was entering the hall along the front of the building and we had to put buckets and containers down to catch the water as it dripped from above the doors and windows.

‘An inspection by a local builder showed that water ingress on the seaward elevation was due to very poor detailing and workmanship around the doors and windows.

‘Wind and rain drove through this regularly. The remedial work to fix this cost us nearly £5,000, even with our local builder giving us favourable rates.’

Now RCA is facing a bill of £18,552 to replace all the external doors. The main entrance doors were replaced costing in excess £700 and temporary repairs have been carried out to some of the worst affected doors.

The RCA is hoping the local builder, who has already repaired the front door, can repair the remaining doors cheaper than the price quoted to replace the doors.

With a population of just 140 people, the hall is a lifeline for the community.

It is used by the primary school for physical education, workshops and plays. Previously they had to travel an hour or more off the island to schools on Skye.

The closure of the council-run day care centre on the island in 2011 resulted in RCA setting up a monthly lunch club and fortnightly hairdressing service in the hall.

Other groups use the hall include the knitting bee, arts and crafts group, yoga and indoor football.

It is also used regularly for public meetings and the Episcopal Church group uses it for services and meetings.

RCA also run an annual programme of events in the hall including ceilidh dances, barbecues, theatre performances, bingo nights and beetle drives.

The spokesperson continued: ‘RCA continues to fundraise locally towards these repairs as grant support for maintenance work is very hard to find and we have been well-supported with donations from the community and other local organisations.

‘However, with the island’s population at around 140, this is no mean task.

‘Over the next few months we have a number of fundraisers. These include a disco with guest DJ on Saturday April 1, a family licensed dance with Sheepshank Beag on Friday April 14 and The Magic Horse puppet animation on Saturday April 15.