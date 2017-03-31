Play park opens with a real celebration

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The opening by MSP Michael Russell of a new play park in Tobermory saw a huge number of island children come out in bright sunshine last Saturday to enjoy the day.

Children were treated to wall climbing, zorbing and bouncy castle, burgers, icecream and cakes, face painting, crafts, and later on, a ceilidh, disco and local entertainment.

But the real prize was the way in which the community drew together with a ‘can-do’ attitude to build a play park for all the many children who live and visit Tobermory.