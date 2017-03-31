Park pupil bags top prize

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A pupil from Park Primary has won £500 for his school after winning a healthy eating drawing competition organised by Tesco in Oban.

Aidan McDonald, 10, drew the winning design, featuring fruit and vegetable characters enjoying exercise.

Aidan’s design has been transferred onto limited edition hessian bags and given away in the store. Along with the £500 donation to his school, Aidan also won a £25 gift card for himself.

Store manager Brian Ross went to the school to present Aidan with his prize and 400 of the hessian bags. He said: ‘We had a fantastic response to the drawing competition but it was Aidan’s design that really stood out for us.

‘Tesco has a national eat happy project which encourages children to have a healthy relationship with food and this competition helped the children to think about the importance of healthy eating.

‘We would also like to say a big thank you to every pupil who entered the competition. We really enjoyed looking through the entries and it was great to see all of the creative drawings about healthy eating.’