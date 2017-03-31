Oban lifeboat called to medical emergency

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban lifeboat was launched last night (Thursday March 30) to evacuate a medical casualty from the Isle of Mull.

The Mora Edith MacDonald was called out by Stornoway Coastguard to assist the Scottish Ambulance Service with a transfer from Craignure.

The volunteer crew departed Oban at 8.50pm with two paramedics aboard. With the assistance of Craignure’s Coast Rescue Team, the lifeboat was alongside the linkspan by 9.16pm. The casualty was transferred to the lifeboat which then proceeded back to Oban, arriving back alongside the berth by 10.15pm, with the assistance of Oban Coast Rescue Team.

The casualty was transferred to a waiting ambulance and the lifeboat returned to station where she was refuelled and made ready for service again by 10.30pm.