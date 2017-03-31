New bridge and all-abilities path open to the public

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The new bridge at the Glen Nevis visitor centre has opened to the public.

The crossing was installed at the end of February and is now ready for use.

And the upgraded bridge at the Glen Nevis youth hostel and the all-abilities riverside path between the visitor centre and youth hostel are also open.

The old bridge, located downstream from the new, is now closed and its removal is under way.

The council has said access to Ben Nevis is now available ‘via all established routes’, though there will be restrictions on the link path between Monday and Friday, April 3 and 7, to allow reinstatement works to be completed by the contractor.

Around 65,000 visitors a year go to the Glen Nevis visitor centre, which is owned by the council, with numbers climbing Ben Nevis itself at around 120,000 a year.

In addition, the council has also said it will be contributing £35,000 to refurbishment of the visitor centre. This will provide ‘new and informative displays, including vital mountain safety information for those venturing to the summit of Ben Nevis’.

This project is being delivered by the Highland Council and Nevis Landscape Partnership, and is funded by the Highland Council, Heritage Lottery Fund, Highlands and Islands Enterprise, Scottish Rural Development Programme and Sport Scotland.

The Highland Council and Nevis Landscape Partnership have said a formal opening event will take place in June, details of which will be published nearer the time.