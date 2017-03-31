Grand finale for Lochaber Music Festival 2017

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The 43rd Lochaber Music Festival came to a conclusion last Thursday evening with a well attended grand concert in Lochaber High School where selected performances from the previous days were given by participants.

The festival encourages participation by all young people across Lochaber and reflects the range of activities undertaken by schools and other groups.

There were many highlights during the week, not least the junior and senior Young Musician of the Year competitions, sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lochaber, and the Premier Instrumental and Vocal awards. The winners this year were, Ivan Davies (Junior Young Musician), Francesca Rose (Senior Young Musician), Rhona MacKintosh (Premier Instrumental Award), Finlay Cameron (Premier Scots Traditional Award) and Annabel Brayshaw (Premier Vocal Award).

The Burns Club of Lochaber also sponsor the festival and this year the trophy for Burns classes was won by Daniel Parfitt from Inverlochy who entertained the concert audience with a lively rendering of Address to a Haggis.

The Committee acknowledges with gratitude the support which has been given over the years by Highland Council to ensure the continuity of this annual event. It would like to thank all those who came from near and far to take part in classes. Tribute is paid to teachers, parents and performers.

Work has already started on the 2018 festival, which will take place next March.

Results:

Friday March 17: Chanter Solos Age 10 and Under – 1 Archie Campbell, Distinction; 2 Fraser Lindsay, Commended; 3 Owen MacRaild, Commended. Chanter Solos Aged 12 and Under – 1 Jac Currie, Distinction; 2 Gordon Stevenson, Commended; 3 Cameron Stephen, Commended. Chanter Solos Aged 13 and Under – 1 Jack O’Neill, Commended.

Bagpipe Solos – Novice – 1 Ronnie MacIntosh, Distinction; 2 Graham Laidlaw, Commended; 3 Andrew Orr, Commended. Bagpipe Solos – Intermediate – 1 Laura Robertson, Distinction. Bagpipe Solos – 1st Year Piobaireachd – 1 Laura Robertson, Distinction; 2 Ewan McGregor, Commended. Bagpipe Solos – 2nd Year Piobaireachd – 1 Ben Fulford, Distinction. Bagpipe Solos – Aged 16 – 18 – 1 Megan Campbell, Commended; 2 Amber MacDonald, Commended. Bagpipe Solos – 3rd Year Piobaireachd – 1 Amber MacDonald, Commended.

Saturday March 18: Bagpipe Solos – Senior Piobaireachd – 1 Finlay Cameron, Outstanding; 2 Megan Campbell, Commended. Bagpipe Solos – Age 15 and Under – Class 278 – 1 Finlay Cameron, Outstanding; 2 Patrick Turner, Commended; 3 Jordan Currie, Commended. Bagpipe Solos Aged 15 and Under – Class 279 – 1 Finlay Cameron, Outstanding. Bagpipe Solos – 18 Years and Under – Jig – 1 Finlay Cameron, Outstanding; 2 Megan Campbell, Distinction; 3 Amber MacDonald, Commended. Bagpipe Quartet – 18 Years and Under – 1 LHS Quartet, Distinction; 2 Lochaber High Pipers, Distinction.

Accordion Solos – Intermediate – 1 Freddy Fulford, Commended. Violin Solos – Scots – Beginners – 1 Cerys Denholme, Commended. Violin Solo – Scots – Elementary – 1 Ramsay Stubbs, Distinction; 2= Eleanor Littlewood, Merit; 2= Mitchell MacPherson, Merit. Fiddle Groups – Age 13 and Under – 1 LMS Traditional Group, Commended. Fiddle Group – Age 18 and Under – 1 Sgoil Chuil Loch Abar, Distinction.

Clarsach Solos – Elementary – 1 Holly Dodman, Commended. Clarsach Solos – Intermediate – 1 Faye MacKinnon, Merit; 2 Amelia Gillies, Merit. Clarsach Solos – Advanced – 1 Lorna Linfield, Distinction.

Accordion Solos – Elementary – 1 Lucy MacIntyre, Commended; 2= William MacLod, Commended; 2= Cameron MacIsaac, Commended. Premier Scots Traditional Award – Finlay Cameron.

Monday March 20: Solo Verse – Girls Aged 6 and Under – 1 Victoire Bakhache, Distiction; 2= Phoebe Judge, Distinction; 2= Livia Berardelli, Distinction; 2= Cailyn Darnbrough, Distinction. Solo Verse – Boys Aged 6 and Under – 1 Alastair MacLeod, Distinction; 2= Tyler MacNeil, Distinction; 2= Aidan MacLellan, Distinction; 2= Rocco Berardelli, Distinction.

Solo Verse – Girls Aged 7 and 8 – 1 Fiona Austin, Outstanding; 2= Isla Dennison, Distinction; 2= Talia Ham, Distinction. Solo Verse Boys Aged 7 and 8 – 1 Premo McLean, Commended; 2 Thomas MacLean, Commended. Solo Verse Girls 9 and 10 – 1 Gracie Henderson, Outstanding; 2= Erin Sharpe, Distinction; 2= Lucy Bloom, Distinction.

Solo Verse – Boys Aged 9 and 10 – 1 Fraser Lindsay, Distinction; 2= Arran Stephen, Distinction, 2= Shane O’Rua, Distinction.

Vocal Solo Girls Aged 7 and 8 – 1 Evie McArthy, Commended; 2 Lily Robertson, Merit. Vocal Solo Girls Aged 9 and 10 – 1 Lori Den Heijer, Commended; 2 Katie McIntyre, Merit. Vocal Solo Boys Aged 9 and 10 – 1 Seumas Stevenson, Commended; 2= Shane O’Rua, Commended; 2= Arran Stephen, Commended.

Vocal Solo Boys Aged 11 and 12 – 1 Jake Sessions, Commended. Singing Games – One/Two/Three Teacher Schools – 1 Kilchuimen Primary 1-2, Commended. Vocal Solo Girls Aged 11 and 12 – 1 Laura Robertson, Commended; 2 Karyn Black, Merit.

Vocal Solo Girls Aged 13 and 14 – 1 Eleanor Bell, Commended.

Vocal Solo Girls Aged 15 to 17 – 1= Heather McAdam, Distinction; 1=Annabel Brayshaw, Distinction. Vocal Solo Secondary Age Pupils – 1 Heather McAdam, Commended; 2 Eleanor Bell,

Commended; 3 Annabel Brayshaw, Commended.

Vocal Solo Adult – 1 Cameron Falconer, Commended.

Vocal Duet – Boys and/or Girls Aged 12 and Under – 1= Jake Sessions, Commended; 1= Calum Mews, Commended; 2= Lori Den Heijer, Merit; 2= Karyn Black, Merit.

Solo Songs of Burns – Girls Age Under 12 – 1 Karyn Black, Merit. Solo Songs of Burns – Boys Age Under 12 – 1 Jake Sessions, Merit.

Solo Songs of Burns – Girls Aged 15 to 17 – 1 Heather McAdam, Commended.

Solo Scots – Boys Age Under 12 – Jake Sessions, Merit. Solo Scots – Girls Aged 12 -14 – 1 Flora Stevenson, Merit.

Vocal Duet – Boys and/or Girls Aged 17 and Under – 1= Maddie Lennon, Distinction; 1= Caitrin Edmond, Distinction.

Choirs – Primary Age – Primary School with Roll of Under 100 – 1 Bun-Sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Abar, Commended; 2 Kilchuimen Primary 3-4, Commended.

Choirs – Secondary Age – Age 17 and Under – 1 Harmonize, Commended. Strings Solo (Secondary) – Secondary Pupils with less than 2 years T – Dugald MacIntyre, Commended.

Strings Solo (Secondary) – Elementary – Grades 1&2 – 1 Neil Minnis, Commended; 2 Grace Livingston, Commended; 3 Ronnie Fulford, Merit.

Strings Solo (Secondary) – Intermediate – Grades 3&4 – 1 Fiona Janzen, Commended; 2 Mya Clark, Commended.

Strings Solos (Secondary) – Advanced – Grades 5+ – 1 Ivan Davies, Distinction; 2 Josie Bloom, Commended; 3 Eleanor Bell, Commended.

String Orchestra – Junior – 1 LMS Junior String Orchestra, Commended.

String Ensembles – Senior – 1 LMS Senior String Ensemble, Outstanding.

String Groups – Chamber Group, Trio or Quartet – Senior – 1 LMS Cello Quartet, Distinction.

Pianoforte Solo – Secondary Advanced – 1 Rhona MacKintosh, Outstanding.

Folk Groups – Age 17 and Under – 1 Sgoil Chuil Loch Abar, Distinction.

Strings Duet – Two Stringed Instruments – Open – 1 LMS Cello Duo, Outstanding.

Chamber Ensemble – 4 + Players – 1 LMS Wind Ensemble – Distinction.

Vocal Solo – Lieder – Adult – 1 Anna Gregory, Merit.

Vocal Solo – Song from the Shows – 1 Anna Gregory, Commended.

Choirs – Adults – 1 Sequence Ladies Choir, Didtinction.

Miscellaneous Groups – Vocal Ensemble (Unconducted) 5 to 16 v – 1 Songbirds, Distinction.

Tuesday March 21: Bible Readings – Aged 8 to 9 – 1 Freya Fleming, Distinction; 2 Abigail Ferguson, Distinction; 3= Jack Graham, Commended; 3= Ruby Clark, Commended.

Bible Readings – Aged 10 to 11 – 1 Anna McKellar, Distinction; 2= Scott MacLeod, Distinction; 2= Robyn Wallwork.

Poems by Robert Burns – Boys – Primary Age – 1 Daniel Parfitt, Distinction.

Choral Verse – Age 12 and Under – 1 Banavie Primary 5/6, Outstanding; 2 Lundavra Primary 7, Distinction.

Solo Verse – Girls Aged 11 and 12 – 1 Laura Robertson, Outstanding; 2 Ciara MacDonald, Distinction; 3 Lily Bloom, Distinction.

Solo Verse – Boys Aged 11 and 12 – 1 Jake Sessions, Commended; 2 Tom Drysdale, Commended.

Strings Solo (Juniors) – Beginners – 1 Fiona Austin, Commended; 2 Sarah Henshall, Merit.

Strings Solo (Juniors) – Elementary Class 93 – 1 Nia Read, Commended; 2= Hamish Man, Commended; 2= Emily Highman, Commended.

Strings Solo (Juniors) – Elementary Class 94 – 1 Allan Grieve, Commended.

Strings Solo (Primary) – Beginners Class 95 – 1 George Man, Commended; 2= Lucy Bloom, Commended; 2= Nikola Grieve, Commended.

Strings Solo (Primary) – Beginners Class 96 – 1 Talia Ham, Commended; 2 Ella McDermott, Merit; 3= Charlotte Strachan, Merit; 3= Cameron Bungey, Merit.

Strings Solo (Primary) – Elementary Class 97 – 1 Megan Pescod, Distinction; 2= Jack Graham, Commended; 2= Adam Minnis, Commended.

Strings Solo (Primary) – Elementary – Class 98 – 1 Isabella Sutherland, Commended.

Strings Solo (Primary) – Intermediate – Grade 3+ Class 99 – 1 Ailsa Janzen, Distinction; 2 Ramsay Stubbs, Commended; 3 Sophie Rand, Commended.

Strings Solo (Primary) – Intermediate – Grade 3+ – Class 100 – 1 Ailsa Janzen, Commended; 2 Nina Cameron, Merit. Primary Age – Grade 5+ – 1 Tanya MacDonald, Commended.

Pianoforte Solo – Primary Beginners – 1 Fraser Anderson, Commended; 2= Angus Davies, Commended; 2= Alex Drysdale, Commended.

Pianoforte Solo – Primary Elementary – 1 Chloe Reynolds, Commended; 2 Joshua Seymour, Commended; 3= Tom Drysdale, Commended; 3= Adi Lev, Commended.

Pianoforte Solo – Secondary Beginners – 1 Abigail MacDonald, Commended.

Pianoforte Solo – Secondary Elementary – 1 Niamh Sweeney, Commended; 2 Cara Venn-Neil, Commended; 3 Mya Horn, Merit.

Pianoforte Solo – Secondary Senior – 1 Ivan Davies, Distinction; 2 Corran Wineberg, Distinction; 3 Fergus Fraser, Commended.

Scottish Country Dancing – Mixed Non-Competitive – 1 RSCDS Lochaber.

Non-Competitive Ceilidh – Family and Friends – RCDS Lochaber.

Young Musician of the Year – Junior Competition – Aged 12 and Under – Ivan Davies, Certificate.

Young Musician of the Year – Senior Competition – Aged 13 to 17 – Francesca Rose.

Premier Vocal Award – Annabel Brayshaw. Premier Instrumental Award – Rhona MacKintosh.

Brass Ensembles – Open – Lochaber Community Wind Band, Commended.

Brass Solos Advanced – Anna Brayshaw, Distinction.

Orchestral Woodwind Solo – Beginners- Class 158 – 1 Bailey MacInnes, Commended; 2 Daisy MacDonald, Merit; 3 Chantelle Bruce, Merit.

Orchestral Woodwind Solo – Beginners – Class 159 – 1 Armia Baltrunas, Commended; 2 Tamjeed Chowdhury, Commended; 3 Sophie Byrne, Merit.

Orchestral Woodwind Solo – Beginners – Class 160 – 1 Scott MacLeod, Merit; 2 Logan Spence, Merit.

Orchestral Woodwind Solo – Beginners Class 162 – 1 Jamie McKeown, Commended; 2 Kayden MacLean, Merit.

Orchestral Woodwind Solos – Elementary Class 163 – 1 Liberty Kerr, Commended.

Orchestral Woodwind Solo – Elementary Class 164 – 1 Rianne Gilchrist, Commended; 2 Tanya MacDonald, Commended; 3 Yasmin Dalley, Merit.

Orchestral Woodwind Solo – Elementary Class 167 – 1 Ruairidh Poll, Commended; 2 Thea Robertson, Commended; 3 Jenny McHugh, Merit.

Orchestral Woodwind Solo – Intermediate Class 168 – 1 Bethan White, Commended.

Orchestral Woodwind Solo – Intermediate Class 169 – Erinn Sweeney, Commended.

Orchestral Woodwind Duets – Beginners – Knight Read Duo, Commended.

Wednesday March 22: String Groups – Chamber Group, Trio or Quartet – Junior – 1 Invergarry Primary String Group, Commended; 2 LMS Cello Trio, Merit.

String Ensembles – Junior – 1 Lochaber Primary Strings, Commended.

String Ensembles – Intermediate – 1 Lochaber Secondary Strings, Commended.

Action Dramatised Song – Age 7 and Under – 1 Invergarry Primary 1-3, Commended.

Choirs – Primary Age – Age 10 and Under – 1 Caol Primary Choir, Commended.

Choirs – Primary Age – Age 12 and Under – 1 Banavie Primary Chor, Commended; 2 Kilchuimen Primary 5-7, Merit.

Choirs – Primary Age – Hymn Singing – Unison – 1 Banavie Primary Choir, Commended.

Choirs – Primary Age – One/Two Teacher Schools – 1 Invergarry Primary, Merit.

Group Music Making (Instruments Only) – Primary Age 1/2/3 Teachers – 1 Invergarry Primary 4 -7, Commended.

Group Making (Instruments Only) – Primary Age – 1 Banavie Primary 1-2, Merit.

Group Music Making – Primary Age – 1 Spean Bridge Primary 7, Commended.

Brass Ensembles – Primary Age – 1 Spean Bridge Primary Brass Ensemble, Commended; 2 Banavie Primary Brass Ensemble, Commended.

Brass Solos – Beginners Class 223 – 1 Evie Marsland, Commended; 2 Freya Fleming, Merit.

Brass Solos -Beginners Class 225 – 1 Corrin Hook, Merit. Brass Solos – Elementary Class 226 – 1 Mosella Curtis, Distinction; 2 Francisco Narvaez, Commended; 3 Elspeth Murray, Commended.

Brass Solos – Elementary Class 227 – 1 Rory Young, Commended; 2 Niamh Connaughton, Merit.

Brass Solos – Elementary Class 229 – 1 Jake Sessions, Distinction; 2= Liam MacDonald, Commended,; 2= Milly Smith, Commended.

Brass Solos- Intermediate Class 232 – 1 Freddy Fulford, Commended; 2 Mairi Bell, Commended; 3 Kayleigh Howden, Commended.

Brass Solos – Intermediate Class 233 – 1 Ben McWhirter, Merit.

Brass Solos – Intermediate Class 235 – 1 Michael White, Commended.

Brass Solos – Intermediate Class 236 – 1 Martin Connaughton, Distinction.

Brass Duets/Trios – Secondary Age – 1 J&K Duo, Commended.

Lochaber Music Festival Tropy winners

D.C.B. Maitland Memorial Quaich for Miscellaneous Vocal Groups – Songbirds, Distinction.

Lochyside Gaelic Choir Trophy for Action Dramatised Song (Age 7 and Under) – Inverlochy Primary 1-3, Commended.

John MacDonald Memorial Trophy for Choirs – Primary Age – Bun-Sgoil Ghaidhlig Loch Abar, Commended.

Lochaber Choral Union Cup for School Choirs – Harmonize, Commended.

Maitland Piano Trophy for Solo Piano (primary) – Chloe Reynolds, Commended.

Margaret Cairns Rosebowl for solo Piano (Secondary/Open) – Rona MacKintosh, Outstanding.

Rosemary Galer Trophy for Solo Violin or Viola (Primary) – Ailsa Janzen, Distinction; Megan Pescod, distinction.

Lochaber Music School Junior Trophy for String Solo (Under 8) – Nia Read, Commended; Allan Grieve, Commended.

Lochaber Music School Primary Trophy for Solo Cello/Double Bass (Primary) – Tanya MacDonald, Commended; Ailsa Janzen, Commended.

Lochaber Music School Secondary Trophy for Solo Violin/Viola (Secondary) – Fiona Janzen, Commended.

Jean Cameron Cup for Solo Cello (Secondary Age) – Ivan Davies, Distinction.

Russell Strings Duets Trophy for String Duets – LMS Cello Duo, Outstanding.

Elizabeth Findlay Memorial Trophy for Scots Violin Solo (Age 17 and Under) – John Stewart-Stevenson, Outstanding.

Chamber Music Groups Trophy for Strings – LMS Cello Quartet, Distinction.

Lochaber Strathspey & Reel Society Trophy for Fiddle Group (Under 18) – Sgoil Chuil Loch Abar, Distinction.

The Thomson Trophy for String Ensembles/Orchestras – LMS Senior String Ensemble, Outstanding.

Millennium Woodwind Trophy for Woodwind Solo (Most Potential) – Ruairidh Poll.

Moyra M. MacGregor Memorial Trophy for Woodwind Solo (Intermediate/Advanced) Bethan White, Commended. Silver Jubilee Trophy for Group Music Making – Invergarry Primary 4-7, Commended.

Margaret Adam Memorial Silver Quaich for Group Music Making (Primary Age) – Spean Bridge Primary 7, Commended.

J.R.G Bruce Trophy for Brass (Beginner/Elementary) – Jake Sessions, Distinction; Mosella Curtis, Distinction.

John Whyte Trophy for Bass Solo (Intermediate/Advanced) – Martin Connaughton, Distinction.

Royal Bank of Scotland Trophy for Woodwind or Brass Ensembles – Spean Bridge Primary Brass Ensemble, Commended.

Lydia Jackson Trophy for Clarsach Solo – Lorna Linfield, Distinction.

John Tague Memorial Trophy for Accordion – Freddy Fulford, Commended; Lucy MacIntye, Commended.

Lochaber Cup for Chanter (Age 10 and Under) – Archie Campbell, Distinction. William Macleod Trophy for Chanter Solo (11 and Over) – Jac Currie, Distinction.

Kenney Nicholson Memorial Trophy for Bagpipe Solo (Novice ) – Ronnie MacKinrosh, Distinction.

David MacGregor Cup for Bagpipe Solo (Intermediate) – Laura Robertson, Distinction.

Archie Kennedy Memorial Trophy for Bagpipe Solo (Age 15 and Under – March ) – Finlay Cameron, Outstanding.

Alexander MacDonald Trophy for Bagpipe Solo (Age 15 and Under – Strathspey & Reel) – Finlay Cameron, Outstanding.

James Grace Memorial Trophy for Bagpipe solo (Age 16 to 18) – Megan Campbell, Commended.

Evan MacRae Trophy for Bagpipe solo (Piobaireachd – 1st Year) – Laura Robertson, Distinction.

Lochaber Piping Society Trophy for Bagpipe solo (Piobaireachd – 2nd Year) – Ben Fulford, Distinction. David MacGregor Trophy for Bagpipe Solo (Piobaireachd – 3rd Year) – Amber MacDonald, Commended.

John MacCallum Memorial Trophy for Bagpipe Solo (Piobaireachd – Senior) – Finlay Cameron, Outstanding.

Lochaber Pipe Band Trophy for Bagpipe solo (Jig – 18 and Under) – Finlay Cameron, Outstanding.

Alec MacDonald Memorial Trophy for Bagpipe Quartet (18 and Under) – LHS Quartet, Distinction.

Lochaber Young Musician of the Year Junior Trophy – Ivan Davies.

Lochaber Young Musician of the Year Senior Trophy – Francesca Rose.

Val Howland – Cairney Trophy for Solo Verse (Age 8 and Under) – Fiona Austin, Outstanding.

Solo Verse Speaking Trophy for Aged 9 and 10 – Gracie Henderson, Outstanding.

Caol Community Council shield for Solo Verse Speaking (11 and Over) – Laura Robertson, Outstanding.

Marshall & Pearson Trophy for Choral Verse – Banavie Primary 5/6, Outstanding.

Church Guils’ Trophy for Bible Reading (Primary 1-3) – Freya Fleming, Distinction.

Premier Vocal Award – Annabel Brayshaw. Premier Instrumental Award – Rona MacKintosh.

Premier Instrumental Award – Finlay Cameron. Maureen McSherry Memorial Cup – Jakes Sessions, Commended; Seaumas Stevenson, Commended; Laura Robertson, Commended.

Lochaber Burns Club Trophy for Burn’s Poetry – Daniel Parfitt, Distinction.

Lochaber burns Club Awards – Heather MacAdam; Daniel Parfitt.

Bible Awards for bible Reading – Freya Fleming, Distinction; Anna McKellar, Distinction.