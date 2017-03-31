Glasgow Letter: with Robert Robertson

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Care for a Cèilidh reaches 150th show

The 150th Care for a Cèilidh is due to take place this Sunday April 2 in Abbeyfield Care Home.

The remarkable scheme, set up and run by Donald ‘Maroot’ MacLeod from Stornoway, brings a traditional Gaelic ceilidh to care homes in Glasgow – brightening up an afternoon or evening for the residents.

I have written about those ceilidhs a number of times in the Glasgow Letter and have enjoyed taking part in a couple myself – seeing first hand the amazingly positive effect they have on the old folk.

Donnie himself does a power of work for charity. His three charity joke books continue to sell like hot cakes and make decent proceeds for hospices in the Western Isles. It should go on record, however, that all Donnie’s admirable charity work does not change the fact that his jokes are useless.

The honour of performing at the 150th event goes to Iain Beggs from Barra and Rachel Rutherford, a student at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Island stag do hits Glasgow

There were some bizarre sights in Glasgow’s ‘teucther triangle’ last weekend as a stag do arrived back from two nights in Donegal.

Edward (Ted) Campbell from Tiree had a dangerous squad of characters on the trip and, before they all returned to Glasgow, many of them dressed up as characters from the old television series, Father Ted.

Members of The Vatersay Boys, Skipinnish, Skerryvore and Trail West were all on the ran dan with bagpipes, accordions, guitars and whistles. Such a crew wandering about the streets of Glasgow singing Gaelic songs surely left many a passer-by bemused.

Playing for them all in the Park Bar (and witnessing half a dozen priests dancing the Highland Schottische) was quite something.

Spare a thought for one gentleman, who shall remain nameless, who planned on joining the stag in Donegal on the Saturday morning but instead had an unplanned, wild night out in Glasgow on the Friday evening. He awoke to eight missed calls from a taxi driver and one missed flight to Ireland.

What’s on

Friday March 31: The Glasgow Uist and Barra Association ceilidh dance in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Friday April 28: The Glasgow Uist and Barra Association ceilidh dance in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Saturday April 29: The Glasgow Skye Association annual spring concert (Wee Skye), in the Crawford Hall, Beith Street.

Thursday May 11: Comunn-an- Taobh-an- Iar annual general meeting in the Ellangowan Social Club, Milngavie.

Friday May 26: The Uist and Barra Association annual general meeting in Lourdes Secondary School.

Wednesday June 7: The Glasgow Skye Association annual general meeting in Partick Burgh Hall.

Friday June 9: The Glasgow Skye Association end of session social in the Redhurst Hotel, Giffnock.

Pub scene

Park Bar.

Friday March 31: Eriskay Lilt.

Saturday April 1: Gunna Sound.

Sunday April 2: Nicky McMichan.

Islay Inn.

Friday March 31: Deep River.

Saturday April 1: Twist of Fate.