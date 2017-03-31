Former police officer held in custody

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A 76-year-old man has been refused bail after being charged with three counts of careless driving and two breaches of bail conditions set on May 31, 2016.

The conditions were that Thomas Allan Kirsop, a former police officer, was not to approach, contact or attempt to approach or contact two witnesses in an ongoing trial in which Kirsop is facing accusations of stalking.

Solicitor Hamish Melrose said Kirsop, of Brudair, North Ballachulish, was intimating a guilty plea and sought bail for him on the grounds that he has medical conditions which require him to be at his home address, where his wife, a retired nurse, can monitor his health.

Procurator fiscal Martina Eastwood said that these charges suggest that Kirsop has no intention of stopping his behaviour towards the witnesses.

Mr Melrose provided three medical reports from two GPs for the sheriff to read which contained details of several medical conditions Kirsop suffers from. He told the court that the address in the Inveraray area, where Kirsop was previously residing while on bail, was no longer available to him, and that he has no alternative available other than his home address.

Mr Melrose added that there were mental health concerns, for which Kirsop is to be referred for psychiatric tests to determine if he has early signs of dementia.

Sheriff William Taylor said that the current complaints are ‘mirror images’ of the ones before the court in the ongoing trial.

He added that this shows Kirsop has ‘paid no attention to the court orders in these matters’.

The sheriff refused to grant bail on the grounds that ‘the public deserve to be protected’ from him, but added that the point raised about psychiatric testing should be passed on to the relevant authorities so they can take it into account.

The trial for these charges has been set to take place on April 27, with an intermediate diet set for April 25 and Kirsop will remain in custody until these dates.