Eden experience fizzles out after a year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

A councillor has said the makers of a programme which caused public access to Ardnamurchan to be restricted have to be more honest.

Last May, 23 volunteers aged 24 to 55 entered Eden, a 600-acre ‘village’ or film set near Ardtoe which offered the chance to ‘start again’.

Cut off from mobile phones, bank balances and society, the show was designed to allow people to build a new community and required them to live off the land and survive for a year.

Produced by London-based KEO films, the group was protected by an application submitted in 2015 to remove public right of access in the Ardnamurchan Estate.

Eden was first aired on July 18 on Channel 4, and attracted 1.8 million viewers but the show failed to gather any sort of momentum and seemed to disappear from the airways after only a handful of episodes.

In October, and via its social media channels, Channel 4 tried to assure the public the experiment was still under way and that the shows were to be released in batch. An extension to the planning application was sought and granted earlier this year, as reported by the Lochaber Times (LT) but now it seem that all contributors have left.

LT contacted Keo for its thoughts on how the show is progressing, whether it felt it was a success and if there is likely to be any insight on how the contributors had dealt with their experience before they left.

A spokesperson said: ‘The participants left Eden after a year as was always the plan – the story of their time in Eden will be broadcast on C4 later this year.’

Councillor Brian Murphy said he thought the idea of the experience was positive, that it brought work and attention to the area. He said he watched the programme and was disappointed that it had not been shown more often but that the makers should be more honest with their intentions.

He added: ‘I have never seen a restriction being asked for or allowed in all my years as a councillor. It is quite a significant thing – the mountain bike event in Nevis Range is one of the biggest events and access is only restricted for three days. So if they do not want to continue they project, then they really need to make it be known, especially as we head into another summer.’

The Highland Council confirmed an access exemption is in place until March 21, 2018.

A spokesperson said: ‘If the purpose for which the order is made, to film a TV series, is no longer intended then the council would seek to revoke the order. Site notices advising of the exemption will be taken down and non-vehicular access would be resumed.’