Winning lotto numbers

Lottery-balls

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Already a subscriber?

 

Subscribe Now

The winning numbers for the Kilmallie lottery draw were 2, 15 and 17. There were no winners so the draw for next Sunday April 2 is up to £300.

Caol Community Centre bingo lotto draw numbers for Sunday March 26 were 8, 12 and 18. There were no winners so the draw is up to £300.

There were no winners in the Caol Regeneration lotto on March 23. The winning numbers were 1, 9 and 10. The jackpot is up to £300 for the draw today (March 30).

The jackpot for the Fort William golf club lotto is up to £300 for today’s draw (March 30).  The winning numbers last week were 7, 9 and 16. There were no winners.