Winning lotto numbers

The winning numbers for the Kilmallie lottery draw were 2, 15 and 17. There were no winners so the draw for next Sunday April 2 is up to £300.

Caol Community Centre bingo lotto draw numbers for Sunday March 26 were 8, 12 and 18. There were no winners so the draw is up to £300.

There were no winners in the Caol Regeneration lotto on March 23. The winning numbers were 1, 9 and 10. The jackpot is up to £300 for the draw today (March 30).

The jackpot for the Fort William golf club lotto is up to £300 for today’s draw (March 30). The winning numbers last week were 7, 9 and 16. There were no winners.