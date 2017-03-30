Traffic chaos follows lorry accidents on A82 and A816

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The A82 is closed at Onich due to a collision between two lorries this morning (Thursday).

The road is likely to be closed in both directions for some time. Motorists are advised to use an alternative route and allow extra time for their journey.

And delays are being caused after another lorry accident south of Oban on the A816 between Kilmelford and Kilninver.

In that incident a lorry overturned but police say there are no injuries. The road is not closed, but drivers should expect tailbacks.