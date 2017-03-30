Taynuilt Gaelic Choir celebrates 20 years

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Taynuilt Gaelic Choir celebrated its 20th anniversary by hosting a party at Argyllshire Gathering Halls in Oban.

The occasion marked 20 years since the choir reassembled and featured five original members.

Drams Allowed and the Oban High School Trad Band warmed up the audience before the choir took the floor.

David Paterson, an original member of the choir, said: ‘The camaraderie is great. It’s like a big family.’

Choir president Andreas Wolff said: ‘The choir is now expanding in that we have a couple of people coming from Dunoon, we have someone here who is from Largs and we have someone who lives in England – she used to live in the area, but comes back regularly.’

However, the president added: ‘We would be delighted if more people would join us. Just come along on a Tuesday night at the sports pavilion in Taynuilt.

‘Now would be a good time to join for this season – just in time for the Mòd.’