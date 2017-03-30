Skye half-marathon achieves champion status

An event that owes its existence to friendly pub banter more than 30 years ago recently achieved championship status.

The Scottish Salmon Co Skye half-marathon will this year host the Scottish Athletics North District half-marathon championships with 1,000 runners expected to turn up to take on the punishing 13.1-mile circuit in June.

The Skye half-marathon began in 1984. It started with a group of people who happened to be sitting in a pub during Skye Week. They were asked to come up with a community event that would attract visitors to the island in June.

From the idea, the Skye half-marathon began with 140 runners and, over the years, has gone from strength to strength, becoming an aspirational challenge for runners from all over the world.

In 2014, electronic chip timing was introduced. More recently, a major sponsor was secured and last year’s event attracted in excess of 800 entries.

Mark Crowe, director of Skye Events, the not-for-profit organisation that runs the half-

marathon, said: ‘Since 2014, we have introduced chip timing, 10k split point timing and event merchandise, and people see the Skye half-marathon as a more organised and professional race. We went from 250 runners before 2014 to 800 in 2016.

‘This year we agreed on a limit

of 1,000 and we have already received more than 800 entries.

‘The event relies on some of the local community groups whose volunteers work tirelessly behind the scenes.

‘The Rotary Club provides marshalls, the Brownies, the dancers from Dannsairean An Eilein Sgitheanaich help out on the day and the Skye and Lochalsh Pipe Band lead the starters to the line. In turn, thanks to our sponsors, fundraising and excellent marketing campaigns, we have been able to give back the small surplus we make from the race to help those groups.’

Chairman Alistair Danter added: ‘We are one of the biggest sports events in the north of Scotland. The half-marathon is the flagship of all the events we put on and it is by striving for professionalism that has resulted in this evolution.’

The run begins at the brae on Dunvegan Road, outside Portree High School and follows an undulating course, taking in some of north Skye’s most breathtaking views. The hardest section is a gradual climb on the A87 Dunvegan road, culminating in the steep ascent at the infamous Hill at Drumuie.

The reward for the runners after reaching the top is an outstanding view of Portree with the Cuillins in the background before a fast downhill run to the finish line back at the school where refreshments, medals and congratulations will await them.

Five times winner of the Skye half-marathon, including last year’s event, is 32-year-old Portree marketing director Hugh Campbell.

The Scottish Salmon Co Skye half-marathon takes place on Saturday June 10. The race starts at 10.30am and the day will include the popular fun run, 10k and toddlers’ race.

For further information, visit www.skyehalfmarathon.com.