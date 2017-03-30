Signal success for cadets at first training camp of year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Oban Cadets held its first camp of 2017 in Lochgilphead with participants coming from Oban, Lochgilphead, Tarbert, Dunoon, Mull and Campbeltown.

Cadets had a full weekend of non-stop activities planned with the aim at the end of the weekend to have progressed in the training syllabus, getting them ready for annual camp later in the year.

The weekend saw the start of the cadets being introduced to signals, with A Company taking basic and one-star cadre through basic and one-star signals course, involving both Morse code and the semaphore flag signalling system.

Other cadets had field craft and paintball on the outside training area, while new cadets were having their first taste of shooting and learning drill.

The cadets were also fortunate to have Commandant Colonel Brian Hume JP pay a visit over the weekend and carry out a number of important promotions.

The promotions were Sergeant Major Instructor Kenny to Adult Under Officer, Staff Sergeant Instructor Stokoe to Sergeant Major Instructor and Cadet Staff Sergeant Ash to Cadet Sergeant Major.

The weekend was a fantastic success with all cadets passing their signals assessment and all new cadets enjoying their first weekend away.