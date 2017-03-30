Scotrail to fix discount card glitch after Oban Times steps in

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Users of the West Highland Railcard will be pleased to learn there is a solution on the way for those people who want to book online and use the discount card.

In a response to The Oban Times, ScotRail Alliance, which runs the service, said it will look at an issue with its technology developers.

The move comes after The Oban Times was contacted by reader Darren Mather, who said: ‘The railcard offers 50 per cent discount for a journey from Oban to Glasgow. But when booking with the card online, it gives no discount which means an open return now costs £41.80.

‘This will really affect anyone in Oban who uses this service. I’ve sent an email to ScotRail and it takes up to seven days for them to reply.

‘A lot of locals use this service – that’s why they pay for a Highland card. Trainline and national rail also won’t give the Highland railcard discount either.’

Mr Mather was previously advised by ScotRail: ‘Next time you require this ticket, then just select the West Highland Railcard option. The web team are going to alter the way this is worded and displayed on the website.’

A ScotRail Alliance spokesperson said: ‘This is a complicated issue and we are working as hard as we can to simplify this for our customers in the West Highlands.

‘Anyone having difficulty booking should call our booking line in the meantime.’

It is understood the system currently cannot calculate the discount on the first leg of the journey while offering an onward journey.

For example, to go from Oban to Liverpool would invalidate the railcard.