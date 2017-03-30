Scooting off on Big Pedal challenge

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Kayleigh Boyd, primary one, leads fellow Lundavra Primary School pupils Finn Forsyth, P7, and Jack Watson, P6, as they scoot and cycle to school for the Big Pedal 2017.

The school has completed the first half of the two-week challenge to encourage children travel to school in a healthier and more environmentally friendly way.

Primary seven teacher and Big Pedal co-ordinator Alison Stephen said: ‘The children are loving it. There’s a been real sense of camaraderie around the school since they’ve been doing it and there’s been a huge increase in the numbers of children cycling to school each day.

‘Even on Tuesday [March 21] when there was rain and hail the number increased from Monday.’

By the end of the first week, a third of the school had started cycling or scooting to school.