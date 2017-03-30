Schools staff ‘hurting’ after damning report

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

The leader of Argyll and Bute Council has written to the education secretary saying staff are ‘hurting’ over last week’s ‘weak’ inspection report.

Councillor Dick Walsh, in a three-page submission, points out the successes he sees within the education system, and asks the cabinet minister to ask for ‘assistance in ensuring that we continue to work together’.

Mr Walsh claims the education report contains ‘inconsistencies’.

Mr Walsh writes: ‘There is no-one, I am sure, within Argyll and Bute’s education service who is not deeply disappointed and, indeed, hurting, over the grading and outcome following this inspection.

‘Education staff are focused on and prioritise above all else the delivery and improvement of a quality education service for our communities.

‘Argyll and Bute currently has the fifth highest performance in securing positive destinations for 16- to 24-year-olds in Scotland. This demonstrates the quality of outcome as a consequence of their education experience in Argyll and Bute.

‘It is important to point out that the report highlights many areas of good work, good practice, progress and improvement in all areas of education management, including recent changes considered to be positive. It does, however, contain some inconsistencies.’

Mr Walsh continues: ‘That is why I feel that now is the time, even more so, to be working together as a positive collective – local and national government working with all tiers of education management to deliver the education service our young people deserve and expect.

‘You have spoken before about “parity of esteem” between local and national government, and I very much hope you will continue in that spirit and assist in ensuring we continue to work together as a strong collective to support and sustain the future delivery of an excellent, high quality education service.’

Councillors have been in a war of emails as they try to distance themselves from the report.

Former leader James Robb said: ‘Unfortunately, as the report states, it is the children’s learning that is impaired.

‘Parliamentarians calling for heads to roll miss the point entirely, for the council actually needs to head hunt – to hire a permanent, qualified and experienced executive director to provide strategic leadership of education.

‘I feel sorry for our head teachers and the current acting head of education who has worked so hard only to be kicked in the teeth by this report.’

Councillor Kieron Green said: ‘What is important is what we as an authority can learn from this, and how we as current councillors, and all those candidates standing in May who are successful in being elected, can provide the political leadership to help officers to get on with the task of fixing the problems identified.’