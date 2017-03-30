Rallying call for North Lorn Drama Festival

Adjudicator Bruce Adam praised the high standard and variety of performances at this year’s North Lorn Drama Festival but sent out a rallying call for its continued support.

The Appin-based festival ran five plays over Thursday and Friday last week, a lower number than previous years, which organisers explained as a ‘blip’.

During his summary, Mr Adam spoke highly of the North Lorn Drama Festival, adding: ‘It is a real bonding experience for a community to do this kind of thing. This is a great festival, so more power to your elbow and I hope to see it grow. You have to fight to keep this going.’

Mr Adam had earlier awarded the adult section’s top prize to Dalmally and Loch Awe Drama Club for their play Last Tango in Little Grimley, produced and stage managed by Andy Powell. Benderloch and North Connel were runners-up.

Taynuilt and District Dramatic Society Youth won the youth section ahead of Benderloch and North Connel, with Strath of Appin Primary School winning the primary section. Taynuilt’s Emily Reid won the adjudicator’s award.

There was further success for the Dalmally and Loch Awe group in the individual awards: the Mr H J Dobson Trophy for best production, the adjudicator’s award, the Mr and Mrs Jack Skea Cup went to Ian Sandell as Bernard, and the Rab MacDonald Memorial Trophy for a moment in comedy.

Benderloch and North Connel’s Mike Rowell won the Calum Thomson Memorial Trophy for a Moment in Theatre with his character’s account of his wartime experience in A Separate Peace.

At the conclusion of this year’s festival, director Catriona MacKenzie told a typically large number of spectators on Friday night: ‘As a last word, let’s meet up at the same time, same place next year, with more groups who have been inspired to think, “I’d like to try that”.’