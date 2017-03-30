Oban mourns Neil ‘Nonny’ MacInnes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Former Oban Camanachd captain Neil ‘Nonny’ MacInnes died on Tuesday after a short illness.

Nonny, captain when the team won the Camanachd Cup against Kingussie in 1996, served Oban and beyond as a successful charity fundraiser, whose We’ll Walk This Road Together events raised £40,000 over three years.

Nonny was also the popular landlord of Oban’s Coasters bar from 2004, until his retirement in February this year.

The Oban Times extends its sympathies to Nonny’s wife Karen, daughters Kirsty and Jenna, and his wider family and friends.