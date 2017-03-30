New campaign launched to stop carnage on deadly A85

THE silly season, foreign drivers and even boy racers have all been blamed for tragic and heartbreaking accidents on the A85 between Oban and Connel over the years.

People have lost friends and family on the road, or they have been caught up in accidents themselves. When the sirens go off, people who hear them sit in fear that a loved one has been injured or worse.

So now The Oban Times is launching a campaign to improve safety on the dangerous A85 where many deaths and hundreds of less serious accidents and near misses have taken place.

The campaign has one aim: to make the road safer for drivers and passengers.

In our investigations to date, we have discovered there has been at least one death annually, with many people suffering life-changing injuries.

While the road campaign can never account for careless or dangerous driving, it will make sure the road infrastructure is as good as it can be.

After initial talks between the newspaper and senior risk management officials, we have compiled a list of three key demands that should be taken immediately to improve road safety. These are:

* Reducing the speed limit on the road.

* Preventing overtaking between Oban and Connel.

* Creating a safe lay-by bus stop at Pennyfuir cemetery.

In addition, in the longer term, we also demand:

* Replacing verge marker posts that are missing.

* Installing up-to-date signs for ferry traffic.

* Creating a cycle path along the route.

* Reducing verge-side foliage.

* Erecting warning signs for exits and entrances.

By launching this campaign, The Oban Times will raise the many serious issues about the A85 at a national level.

The newspaper plans to create a focus group of interested people who support the campaign to make sure our efforts are guided by the community and meets the needs of the people who use the road day in, day out.

Following an accident, the road can often be closed for many hours depending on the time it takes for accident investigators to travel to the area. In some instances, such as a fatality, this can mean a body must be left in situ until specially trained officers arrive. Families have reported time and again the pain this thought brings to them.

In practical terms, the closure of the A85 brings chaos to everyday life. It is the main route in and out of Oban. In the summer there are thousands of vehicles using the road. Many motorists are rushing for ferries and connections to holiday destinations or for work.

For emergency vehicles attending fatalities on the road, it can mean trained staff working in difficult circumstances to move injured or critically ill people with catastrophic injuries in and out of the area.

While pressure has been placed on Transport Scotland and government ministers on many occasions by MSPs, MPs, councillors, officials and, more recently, community councils, the public’s need to improve the road is not seen as a priority by those that hold the purse-strings.

Our next step is to form the action group to carry forward the campaign.

Anyone interested in joining should contact Louise Glen, chief reporter, at lglen@obantimes.co.uk or on 01631 568023.

During the research for the campaign, the following harrowing stories were found.

Sunday September 17, 2000: a 56-year-old woman killed, three people seriously injured.

Wednesday August 15, 2001: a 76-year-old woman killed, two people seriously injured.

Wednesday July 30, 2003: two-car collision killing passenger aged 17, four people seriously injured.

Wednesday October 27, 2004: car and goods vehicle collided killing an 85-year-old woman.

Monday March 21, 2005: a 28-year-old car driver died, two others seriously injured.

Monday September 15, 2008: a man aged 46 and woman 73 years old died following a collision.

Saturday August 25, 2012: one pedestrian killed near Pennyfuir.

Friday August 2, 2013: a 32-year-old father and a 74-year-old woman died, another woman left in a critical condition.

Friday June 5, 2014: a 39-year-old young mother died.