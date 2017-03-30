Mull Drama Festival is huge success

It was another hugely successful drama festival on the island of Mull with some superb performances from groups across the island, and capturing the event on camera was Alasdair James ‘AJ’ MacLeod.

There were some hard choices for adjudicator George Kirkpatrick, a former bank manager in Tobermory, and one of the founders of the annual pantomime in the town.

The redoubtable Jeannie MacColl and Johnny Paton were the chairpeople for the two-night event last Thursday and Friday.

Kirsten McDonald, author and producer of The Hoodie Bheag Dhearg with the Tobermory High School Players – winner of the Juvenile Trophy for the second year in a row, said: ‘I’m very proud. The cast worked really hard and it was good to see the pupils helping write the script. I hope to carry on writing more Gaelic scripts with them in the future.’

Winner of the Primary Trophy, Karen Durie, who was author and producer of Damien Mcfly0.7, said of her play: ‘It was a commanding performance, the script was challenging but was executed flawlessly.’

Caleb Nonhebel also won best young actor in the play.

Bunessan Primary School entered The Wizard of Oz Re-mix by producer Sue Hawkes and won best costumes, as well as their witches winning best performers.

The festival committee added: ‘It was another successful Mull Drama Festival and we now concentrate on next year. We need more players to come forward from the community, both old and young.’