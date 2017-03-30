Lochaber lose out in Shetland

Lochaber Rugby Club travelled to Shetland with an under strength team on Saturday (March 25).

In the last few seasons Shetland have put 100 plus points against Lochaber so it was always going to be a tough game for Lochaber.

From the kick off the ball didn’t go ten so the game was restarted with a scrum and with a makeshift front row for Lochaber with Ally Rowantree playing at hooker for the first time it was unknown how the scrums would go.

But Lochaber won the first of what would be come a dominant display by the forward pack in the scrums to follow. After that the game turned into a bit of a mess with both teams making several mistakes in the slippery conditions. Shetland took advantage of one mistake to open the scoring. But then things started to settle down.

The game was mainly played in the middle of the park for most of the game with Shetland having most of the possession Lochaber were on the defence most of the game and occasionally Shetland would eventually split the defence to keep the score board ticking over.

All that defence effort finally took its toll in the last few minutes with Shetland scoring two more tries in quick succession to win the game 35-0.

Lochaber managed to match the physicality of the big Shetland team well with man of the match Angus Jenkins putting in a huge shift tackling anything that moved. Lochaber will look continue these positives when they host Deeside on Saturday April 1 at 3pm.