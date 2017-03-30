Glencruitten residents complain of ‘full to bursting’ bins

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Four Oban houses sharing just two overflowing green bins were finally given their due quota this week after giving up contacting The Oban Times.

A Glencruitten Road resident complained to his MP, local councillors and The Oban Times on Monday that four properties had been reduced to sharing two small green bins for general waste, and one small blue recycling bin, to last for three weeks between collections.

‘I have contacted the council through the correct channels twice, and have as yet had no response,’ said Ewan Soutar.

Mr Soutar sent us this photograph of the shared bins ‘full to bursting’, a week before their last collection, with several bags piling up.

‘Following the collection,’ he said, ‘I put these bags in one of the bins, which means we now only have one bin for the three-week period.

‘If this is not remedied, I fear the problem will only get worse. As the manager of a local business, I would be concerned about the impression piles of refuse and the pests it will attract would give to the many visitors who drive the economy of Oban.’

Argyll and Bute Council said on Tuesday: ‘We will deliver two additional green general waste bins to replace two which appear to have been removed. All the residents will now have access to and the use of a general waste bin. We apologise for any inconvenience.’