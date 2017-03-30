Fort William suffer defeat at home

Another disappointing loss for Fort William as they were ‘torn to pieces’ by Rothes at home.

The local side started Saturday’s match strongly, with top goalscorer Scottish Davidson securing an early lead after netting just two minutes into the game.

Davidson was quick to make it a double, scoring again in the 25th minute, but Rothes’ Grant Munro scored just before half-time to make it 2-1.

The visitors came out fighting in the second half, with Keir Smith making the scores level in the 52nd minute.

However, Jack Lingard quickly restored the home side’s lead just two minutes later.

Now 3-2 up, the Fort looked set to take the win, but a second yellow card for Michael Ellis saw him sent off for a handball.

Munro and Kelvin Main netted two more goals before Smith made it 5-3 against the 10 men in the 81st minute.

Speaking to the Lochaber Times after the match, Ally Ewen said: ‘I’m pretty disappointed to be honest. I thought in the first half we were in control of the game, and I was disappointed to lose the goal just before break.

‘We knew Rothes would be up for the second half and come at us right from the start. Then they got the second goal which brought the teams level. Again disappointed with the cross and then Mike Ellis got a second booking and sent off for a handball and I just think it changed the game from there.

‘It was backs-to-the-wall stuff but then we just got torn to pieces to be honest. At 3-2 and 11 men we could have won the game but as soon as we lost the man it was curtains.’

It was a disappointing defeat for the Fort lads ahead of their sportsman’s dinner.