Former Caol bar set to be turned into flats

Planning permission to turn a former Caol pub into flats has been approved.

The Lochaber Bar on Kilmallie Road is set to be turned into three two-bedroom apartments, after the owner of the former pub had planning permission accepted by the Highland Council this week.

Planning was put to the council back in 2015, at which time support for the flats seemed mixed.

A petition, ‘Stop Lochaber Bar becoming flats’, was started and signed by more than 160 people two years ago with many calling for the pub to be brought back to life after being out of use for six or seven years.

Caol Community Council (CC) had raised a similar point at the time. In its comments to planning it said: ‘It was a great bar and could be again. It is important to keep social facilities such as this available to the community.’

Located next to the Co-op and Sammy’s fish and chip shop, the CC also raised concerns about a loss of commercial space from the village square, and parking in what is an already very busy car park.

However, the CC had said that some people had wished to see something ‘better looking in place of this rundown building, and welcoming further housing development in the village’.

Speaking to the Lochaber Times, chip shop owner Sammy Cameron said: ‘I am pleased something is being done to a derelict building which will enhance the square, because it has become quite an eyesore.’

Caol and Mallaig councillor Ben Thompson said: ‘We have a housing issue but these flats are in a really awkward location. The feedback I have had from people is, yes it’s an eyesore, let’s sort it, but why can’t it be used commercially? I would like it to be used commercially because I think that makes sense, but it’s private property.’