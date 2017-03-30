Fans cry foul over post-match pint

Rugby fans wanting to enjoy a refreshment after watching a match were disappointed at the weekend when a crucial game for Oban Lorne Rugby Football Club

was moved to a pitch five miles from the clubhouse, writes Louise Glen.

Last weekend’s clash between Oban Lorne RFC and Kilmarnock RFC was moved the afternoon before the match to Connel from the rugby pitch at Mossfield, right outside the clubhouse and bar. This is not the first time such a move has happened.

While complainers are at pains to point out how grateful they are to the grounds maintenance team for all the pitches in Oban and the superb state in which they are kept, a number of fans also feel the reason games are moved off the pitch – which is also used by other sports – is because of the mess rugby players make.

As one fan said: ‘Training facilities are very hard to come by.

‘Rugby is a contact sport and there is a lot of scrums/tackling with 30 guys on the park.

‘The park outside the clubhouse is been treated like a football park not a rugby park. This is not a recent thing. This has been going on for a few years. We just want to be able to enjoy a pint after the match with our teammates.’

Explaining that revenue lost to Oban Lorne RFC when a match is played away from the club from post-match unwinding can be make or break for small clubs. A team member said: ‘I realise decisions about where we play are made for good reasons but it would also be good to know the council is on our side when it comes to making those decisions.

‘Maintaining a rugby pitch is a huge job, but at the same time it cannot be kept pristine. Thirty big men tumbling all over the grass causes a fair bit of damage. But it can all be put right again and we pay a substantial amount each year to use it.’

A spokesperson for Argyll and Bute Council said: ‘Our ground maintenance staff work hard to maintain the condition of the rugby pitch. However, during recent wet weather we have been forced to declare the pitch unplayable, particularly if the surface has been used for training during the week. We are happy to discuss alternatives with the club which would help protect the pitch for matches.’