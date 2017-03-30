Entries open for Craggy Island Triathlon

Cameron Gray
Hundreds of competitors from all over the uk flocked to the Island of Kerrera off Oban in Argyll. The attraction the craggy island triathlon which started as a one day event but has now snowballed into a two day event with places to compete gobbled up within an hour of going online. Not for the feint hearted this rugged course begins with a 550m swim from the slipway on the mainland to the ferry slip on the Island in the icy waters. The athletes then take part in a 14km mountain bike ride taking in some of the most breath taking scenery in the west coast. The evernt culminates with an 8ikm hill run across boggy and rough terrain. It is looked on as a badge of honour with friends and family from all parts travelling to take part so great is the attraction. The event is a major fund raiser for the Oban Mountain Rescue Team who are on standby on the Island to help competitors with some of the members finding time to take part. To have completed the Craggy elevates the competitors to be able to tell their loved ones about it for years to come picture kevin mcglynn
Get ready to swim, run and cycle as entries for the Craggy Island triathlon will open on Friday April 14.
Places for the event, which takes place on October 7 and 8, were snapped up in less than 24 hours last year so entrants must be quick.
Unique to the UK, the race kicks off with a swim from Oban to the rugged Isle of Kerrera, followed by a completely off-road 14km cycle and a 8km run.
Hosted by Durty Events, the triathlon raises money for the Oban Mountain Rescue Team who provide marshals and first aid during the event.
The triathlon is open to all, with courses for adults and children, and welcomes beginners and established runners who are up for a challenge.
For more information, visit www.durtyevents.com.