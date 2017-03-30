Entries open for Craggy Island Triathlon

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Oban Times – subscribe today for as little as 56 pence per week.

Get ready to swim, run and cycle as entries for the Craggy Island triathlon will open on Friday April 14.

Places for the event, which takes place on October 7 and 8, were snapped up in less than 24 hours last year so entrants must be quick.

Unique to the UK, the race kicks off with a swim from Oban to the rugged Isle of Kerrera, followed by a completely off-road 14km cycle and a 8km run.

Hosted by Durty Events, the triathlon raises money for the Oban Mountain Rescue Team who provide marshals and first aid during the event.

The triathlon is open to all, with courses for adults and children, and welcomes beginners and established runners who are up for a challenge.

For more information, visit www.durtyevents.com.